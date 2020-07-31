BTS Secures 3 Nominations For 2020 MTV VMAs + EXO, Red Velvet, And More Nominated For Best K-Pop

July 30, MTV revealed the nominees for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Best K-Pop class, which was added to ceremony final yr, consists of (G)I-DLE’s “Oh My God,” BTS’s “On,” EXO’s “Obsession,” MONSTA X’s “Somebody’s Somebody,” TXT’s “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away),” and Red Velvet’s “Psycho.”

BTS has additionally been nominated for Best Pop and Best Choreography with “On,” for a complete of three nominations.

Different nominees for Best Pop embody Halsey’s “You Ought to Be Unhappy,” Jonas Brothers’ “What a Man Gotta Do,” Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” that includes Quavo, Girl Gaga’s “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

Nominees for Best Choreography have gone to CNCO & Natti Natasha’s “Honey Boo,” DaBaby’s “Bop,” Dua Lipa’s “Bodily,” Girl Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” and Normani’s “Motivation.”

Voting has begun on MTV’s web site for 15 classes, and the ceremony will likely be held stay on Sunday, August 30.

Beforehand, at final yr’s Video Music Awards, BTS grew to become the primary recipient for Best Group and Best K-Pop, each newly created classes on the time.

Congratulations to the entire nominees!

