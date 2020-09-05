BTS Sets Another Record As “Dynamite” MV Hits 300 Million Views

The music video for BTS’s English-language single “Dynamite” is accumulating views at report pace!

“Dynamite” was launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST. The music video surpassed 300 million views on September 5 at roughly 4:50 p.m. KST, that means it took 15 days, 3 hours, and roughly 50 minutes to take action.

This makes “Dynamite” the quickest Korean group music video to hit 300 million views. The earlier report was held by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That,” at simply over 21 days.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the “Dynamite” MV once more under!