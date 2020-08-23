BTS Sets Another Record As “Dynamite” MV Soars Past 150 Million Views

The music video for BTS’s new English-language single “Dynamite” is accumulating views at report velocity!

Launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST, “Dynamite” hit 150 million views at roughly 5:21 KST on August 23. This implies the video took two days, 4 hours, and roughly 21 minutes to achieve the milestone, making it the quickest Korean group music video to take action.

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” held the earlier report for the quickest Korean group music video to collect 150 million views, reaching the feat in three days and 11 hours.

Watch BTS’s “Dynamite” music video once more!