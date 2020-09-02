BTS Sets Eyes on the Grammys Following ‘Dynamite’ Success

After making historical past by changing into the first Korean group to have a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Sizzling 100 chart with their first English-language observe “Dynamite,” BTS mentioned Tuesday that they now have their eyes on the Grammys as their subsequent aim.

“We went to the Grammys at the starting of the 12 months and did a collaborative efficiency. Now I want to do a single efficiency with simply BTS on the Grammy awards stage,” mentioned group member Suga at a web based press convention late Tuesday night. “It will be nice to obtain an award, however that’s not going to turn out to be a actuality simply because we wish it. For now, simply attending to carry out on the Grammy award stage is our aim.”

RM echoed the sentiment, saying: “The Grammy awards are what all performers dream of. In fact we’d wish to carry out there. It will be nice to obtain the award — that’s the route we ought to be headed for.”

He added that one other goal of theirs is to sometime maintain a pageant or “actually massive efficiency to convey everybody collectively” outdoor — distant as the thought may appear throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sizzling off their efficiency at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, BTS has now turn out to be the first Korean musical act to carry out in any respect 4 main American music award exhibits.

When requested what it felt like to succeed in this specific milestone, V mentioned the group had lengthy watched efficiency movies of those exhibits, questioning if it might ever be their flip.

“Performing on these levels itself looks like a dream come true, and considering that we have now touched all of those ARMY members is one thing I want to applaud us for for the remainder of our lives,” he mentioned, referring to the group’s huge fanbase. “It will likely be a reminiscence that’s seared [in us] endlessly.”

Their Monday Billboard milestone was marked even by South Korean President Moon Jae-In, who on Monday tweeted his “heartfelt congratulations.” BTS has “written a brand new chapter in Okay-pop historical past,” he mentioned, calling the accomplishment “actually wonderful” and a splendid feat that additional raises delight in Okay-pop.

At the press convention, RM mentioned that “Dynamite” couldn’t have reached the primary spot if it didn’t resonate with a portion of the common U.S. public past ARMY, saying it may need appealed as a result of it’s “extra acquainted due to the language and different parts” acquainted to People, equivalent to being a disco pop observe.

The singers obtained private recounting their very own preliminary reactions to the information of their prime hit.

Jimin mentioned that he first heard the information alongside fellow group member Jungkook at four a.m., and “was principally crying” till three hours later, when he “simply fell asleep exhausted.”

“We had been thrilled, excited. We had been gazing the chart, simply type of caressing our telephones, after which the tears simply began popping out. We mentioned to Namjoon (RM) that it’s due to him that we’ve achieved all of this,” he mentioned.

“What we talked about the most was that… we are able to actually do that. This felt like an acknowledgement for all the issues we’ve been doing this complete time. Being lauded for this accomplishment made me cry.”

RM mentioned that he was initially the first to listen to the information, however tried to go to mattress anyway as a result of the boys had a full day of apply forward the subsequent day. “I didn’t wish to overexcite myself. I wished to protect my feelings.”

Jungkook mentioned that he heard the information a bit later than the others. “I wasn’t positive if the webpage I used to be was actually actual. I used to be out of it for a bit,” he laughed. Since his birthday on Tuesday, he mentioned all of it felt “like a extremely enormous birthday current.”

V mentioned the milestone made him suppose again on how far they’d come, and mirrored on BTS’ earliest days as an unknown rookie group. “We got here to Seoul collectively from the provinces with nothing. We had a really small apply studio in the basement,” he mentioned, going on to recount a narrative of how he and his dad had been cheated by the taxi driver when he first arrived in the capital.

He defined: “When that occurred, I used to be offended, however now… these have turn out to be cherished, enjoyable reminiscences of all the difficulties we needed to undergo working towards as trainees. All of those are actually nice reminiscences that amplify the pleasure I really feel now.”