BTS Sets New Oricon Record For Highest First Week Album Sales Achieved By Male Foreign Artist

BTS’s new Japanese album is breaking data!

On July 21, Oricon revealed that BTS’s fourth Japanese full album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~” had bought 564,000 copies in its first week of launch, setting a brand new report for the best first week gross sales ever achieved by a male overseas artist. The earlier report was held by TVXQ’s “Finest Choice 2010,” which bought 413,000 copies.

“Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~” can also be the album that has bought essentially the most copies in Japan general this yr to this point, not solely when it comes to first week gross sales, but in addition complete gross sales.

Naturally, “Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~” takes the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s weekly albums chart (and weekly digital albums chart) for July 21, changing into their sixth album to high the chart. This makes BTS the male overseas artist with the second most No. 1s achieved on the weekly albums chart. TVXQ presently holds the best report with eight albums.

Congratulations to BTS on their achievements!

Supply (1) (2)