BTS Sets New Record As “Dynamite” MV Surpasses 10 Million Views

BTS has smashed a YouTube report!

The group dropped the music video for his or her English language single “Dynamite” on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST. At roughly 1:21 p.m. KST, the music video surpassed 10 million views (the music video was scheduled to “premiere” with a couple of minute countdown, including one minute to the rely beneath.)

BTS additionally held the earlier report for the quickest Korean group music video to succeed in 10 million views with “ON,” which achieved the feat in 65 minutes.

Congratulations to BTS!