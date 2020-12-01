BTS Sets Records As “Life Goes On” Tops Billboard’s Global 200 Charts

BTS continues to make historical past by taking up Billboard’s world charts!

In September, Billboard launched the Billboard Global 200 chart and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, two charts that rank the preferred tracks globally. Each charts are based mostly on gross sales and streaming information from greater than 200 territories, and the rankings are decided by a weighted method that mixes official-only streams on each subscription and ad-supported tiers of main digital platforms with downloads from main on-line music retailers around the globe.

On the Global 200 chart dated December 5, BTS’s “Life Goes On” entered at No. 1 with 152.5 million streams and 84,000 downloads offered globally within the week ending on November 26. That is the best streaming whole for the reason that chart started, surpassing BLACKPINK‘s earlier file with “Lovesick Women” at 123.8 million streams (dated October 17).

BTS is the primary act to win three Global 200 No. 1s since they beforehand topped the chart with “Dynamite” for 3 weeks and their “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” remix collaboration with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo. BTS’s “Life Goes On” is among the two songs to this point that has topped the Global 200 chart and is sung predominantly in a language aside from English.

“Dynamite” positioned No. 3 on the Global 200 chart, and BTS’s “Blue & Gray” additionally entered the chart at No. 9 with 26.8 million streams and 87,000 world downloads globally. The obtain rely is the very best amongst all of the songs within the monitoring week. All three songs that positioned within the chart are a part of BTS’s new album “BE.”

The Global 200 high 10 is as follows:

1. BTS’s “Life Goes On”

2. Dangerous Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti”

3. BTS’s “Dynamite”

4. Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster”

5. 24kGoldn’s “Temper” that includes iann dior

6. Ariana Grande’s “Positions”

7. Billie Eilish’s “Due to this fact I Am”

8. Maluma’s “Hawái”

9. BTS’s “Blue & Gray”

10. Web Cash & Gunna’s “Lemonade” that includes Don Toliver & NAV

BTS’s “Life Goes On” additionally topped the Global 200 Excl. U.S. chart with 137.8 million streams and 42,000 downloads offered in territories exterior the U.S. within the week ending on November 26. BTS is the primary act with two Global 200 Excl. U.S. chart No. 1s as “Dynamite” beforehand topped the chart for 5 weeks. The group can be the primary act to take the chart’s two high spots directly.

The Global 200 Excl. U.S. high 10 is as follows:

1. BTS’s “Life Goes On”

2. BTS’s “Dynamite”

3. Dangerous Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti”

4. Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster”

5. 24kGoldn’s “Temper” that includes iann dior

6. Ariana Grande’s “Positions”

7. Maluma’s “Hawái”

8. Billie Eilish’s “Due to this fact I Am”

9. KAROL G’s “Bichota”

10. Miley Cyrus’s “Prisoner” that includes Dua Lipa.

It was beforehand introduced that BTS’s new album “BE” grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. BTS’s “Life Goes On” additionally made historical past by getting into Billboard’s Scorching 100 chart at No. 1. Billboard’s charts will replace for this week on its web site on December 1.

Congratulations to BTS!

Supply (1) (2) (3)