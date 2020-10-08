BTS, SEVENTEEN, Kang Daniel, And More Receive Double Platinum And Platinum Certifications From Gaon

Gaon Chart has introduced its newest batch of official platinum certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content material Business Affiliation carried out a brand new certification system for album gross sales, track downloads, and on-line streaming. Beginning with music launched on or after January 1, 2018, Gaon Chart now certifies albums platinum as soon as they attain 250,000 gross sales, whereas songs obtain a platinum certification at 100 million streams or 2.5 million downloads.

On October 8, Gaon Chart introduced that SEVENTEEN’s 2019 mini album “You Made My Daybreak” had acquired an official double platinum certification after promoting over 500,000 copies since its launch final 12 months.

In the meantime, Kang Daniel’s newest mini album “MAGENTA” was formally licensed platinum after promoting over 250,000 copies since its launch in August.

Within the obtain class, each BTS’s “IDOL” and Vibe’s “Fall in Fall”—which had been each launched in 2018—acquired official platinum certifications after surpassing 2.5 million downloads every. In the meantime, Paul Kim’s “Each Day, Each Second” (from the OST of the SBS drama “Ought to We Kiss First“) was licensed double platinum after racking up over 5 million downloads.

Within the streaming class, BTS’s “Boy With Luv” (that includes Halsey) acquired a double platinum certification after surpassing 200 million streams.

Lastly, each Jo Jung Suk’s remake of “Aloha” (from the OST of tvN’s “Hospital Playlist”) and pH-1, Child Milli, and Crazy’s “Good Day” had been licensed platinum after reaching 100 million streams every.

Congratulations to the entire artists on their spectacular achievements!

Take a look at “Ought to We Kiss First” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)