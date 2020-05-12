BTS Shares Ideas For Concept And Message Of New Album During Live Group Meeting

BTS shared a latest album brainstorming assembly with followers.

Via their BANGTANTV YouTube channel on Could 11, BTS aired a bunch assembly reside, throughout which the members mentioned concepts for the idea and message of their subsequent album.

BTS’s Jimin, who introduced in a earlier video that he’s the challenge supervisor for the upcoming album, requested the members to share their concepts for the album’s matter, music fashion, group songs, and extra.

Suga stated, “I’d like for the album to not be very darkish. Moderately than express consolation, I’d prefer it if we might supply a extra metaphorical message like ‘Spring Day’ to offer hope to everybody.”

RM added, “I wish to embrace the message that it doesn’t matter what’s occurring within the outdoors world, our lives go on.”

Jimin, mentioning the present pandemic scenario, stated he’d prefer it if they may discover an easy-going, enjoyable solution to categorical thanks for the issues that often get taken as a right.

RM stated, “I used to be chatting with a good friend about what folks may wish to hear, and we began speaking about telepathy. If you happen to look on WeVerse or Twitter, there are lots of people who’re upset that our concert events have been canceled. How nice wouldn’t it be if we might relay how we really feel with out having to say something? I feel the seven years we’ve spent collectively and the appears we trade throughout concert events are our telepathy.”

Suga shared his thought for every music within the album to be like a letter. “Yesterday, I opened a e-book, and a be aware fell out of it. It popped out, and in that second, I simply stared at it. I’d prefer it if the key phrase [for our album] was letters. I feel it’d be enjoyable if every music was a letter and we wrote about a wide range of issues. Not addressed to any particular particular person or group, however one thing that everybody can relate to.”

Jin stated, “If we speak about onerous instances and good instances with associates, all of us have completely different experiences, however we are able to empathize. What if we wrote about empathy?”

Jungkook added, “I’d prefer it we additionally had a music that’s stress-relieving.”

J-Hope expressed that he’d like to incorporate a music that reveals BTS’s fashion. “I’d prefer it if we had at the least one music that was ‘BTS-like.’”

V talked about their music “So What” and stated he’d additionally wish to have a music that’s actually hype and upbeat.

BTS went on to debate unit tracks, and wrapped up the assembly after deciding the members would every flesh out their concepts and ship them to Jimin.

