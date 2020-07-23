BTS’ Smeraldo Books Returns With New Notes

BTS’ Smeraldo Books account has posted new “notes”!

The notes are Jin’s, and the date is marked June 27, 12 months 22. The put up contains translations in Spanish, Japanese, and English and has the hashtags “The Most Stunning Second in Life” and “The Notes 2.”

Smeraldo Books is a Twitter account that expands on BTS’s BU (Bangtan Universe) storyline. When Smeraldo Books first launched their account in January 2019, they defined, “Smeraldo Books is derived from Smeraldo, which holds the which means of ‘the reality untold’ within the language of flowers. The guide created by Smeraldo Books will do its greatest to specific sincerity. Thanks.”

Final 12 months, a bodily guide titled “The Most Stunning Second in Life: The Notes 1” was launched after 15 “notes” had been shared on the Smeraldo Books account. If the brand new notes are like final 12 months’s, there might be a number of extra coming. The hashtag “The Notes 2” on the brand new put up additionally suggests {that a} second guide, presumably a sequel to “The Notes 1,” could also be launched.

Any theories up to now?