BTS, Stray Children, And BLACKPINK Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of September 13 to September 19!

Album Chart

Stray Children topped this week’s bodily album chart with their new repackaged album “IN生” (“IN LIFE”), which debuted at No. 1. ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha’s first mini album as a sub-unit, “IN-OUT,” entered the chart at No. 2, whereas fromis_9’s new mini album “My Little Society” debuted at No. 3.

SEVENTEEN’s newest mini album “Heng:garæ,” which was launched again in June, rose to No. 4 on this week’s chart, whereas NCT 127’s second studio album “Neo Zone” climbed again as much as No. 5 over six months after its launch.

Obtain Chart

BTS’s “Dynamite” achieved a triple crown after sweeping this week’s digital charts: along with remaining No. 1 on each the general digital chart and the streaming chart, the track additionally returned to No. 1 on the newest digital obtain chart.

SHINee’s Taemin’s “Legal” stayed robust at No. 2 this week, adopted by Moonbin & Sanha’s new title monitor “Dangerous Concept” at No. 3 and Women’ Era’s Taeyeon’s new track “Kiss Me” (from the OST of “Do You Like Brahms?“) at No. 4.

Lastly, Park Jin Younger’s duet with Sunmi, “When We Disco,” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

General Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on the general digital chart and the streaming chart have been precisely the identical this week: BTS’s “Dynamite” claimed No. 1 on each charts, trailed by B1A4’s Sandeul’s “Barely Tipsy” at No. 2, Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” at No. 3, SSAK3’s “Seashore Once more” at No. 4, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa‘s “Maria” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK continued their reign on the high of Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 for the seventeenth consecutive week, whereas IU shot up 16 spots within the rankings to assert No. 2. BTS got here in at No. 3 for the week, with Im Younger Woong at No. 4 and Yang Joon Il at No. 5.

