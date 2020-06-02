BTS’ Suga Breaks Record For Korean Solo Artists On Billboard 200 With “D-2”

BTS member Suga’s solo mixtape “D-2” has set a brand new document on the Billboard 200!

Underneath his rapper identify Agust D, Suga launched “D-2” on Could 22 together with a music video for the title monitor “Daechwita.”

On June 1 (native time), the official Billboard Charts Twitter account revealed that “D-2” had debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 for the week (week ending June 6). With this achievement, Suga breaks the document for the best rating on the Billboard 200 by a Korean solo artist. The document was beforehand held by fellow BTS member RM’s “mono.” which debuted at No. 26 after its launch in October 2018. Previous to RM, J-Hope’s 2018 mixtape “Hope World” had the document, debuting at No. 63 and rising to No. 38.

The Billboard 200 is calculated primarily based on bodily album gross sales, streaming equal albums (streaming numbers transformed into album gross sales numbers), and monitor equal albums (monitor obtain numbers transformed into album gross sales numbers).

Suga’s “D-2” additionally set a document on the United Kingdom’s Official Albums Chart, debuting at No. 7. The title monitor “Daechwita” additionally ranked on the Official Singles Chart” at No. 68.

Congratulations to Suga!

