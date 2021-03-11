BTS’ Suga Celebrates Birthday By Making Heartwarming Donation

BTS member Suga has celebrated his birthday in a particular method!

On March 11, Keimyung College Dongsan Hospital shared that Suga donated 100 million received (roughly $87,980) to assist deal with pediatric most cancers sufferers as a technique to have fun his twenty eighth (by Korean reckoning) birthday.

Suga, whose birthday was on March 9, stated, “I hope this donation will assist youngsters who aren’t receiving therapy resulting from tough household circumstances in order that they will develop wholesome and vivid.”

Cho Ji Heum, the director of Keimyung College Dongsan Hospital, said, “Suga’s donation is touching, and we’re grateful for it. We hope that this good affect will unfold all through society. We’re pleased with the BTS members who’re enhancing nationwide status by good levels. We hope you’ll proceed to work as artists who’re cherished all around the world.”

This isn’t the primary time Suga has made a donation on his birthday. In 2018, he despatched items of Korean beef to 39 orphanages as a technique to hold a promise he’d made to followers years in the past, and in 2019, he donated 100 million received and 329 dolls underneath the title ARMY (official fan membership title) to have fun his birthday.

Not too long ago, it was confirmed that BTS will likely be performing on the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Supply (1)