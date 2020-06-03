BTS’ Suga Debuts On Billboard’s Hot 100 With “Daechwita”

BTS’ Suga has landed a spot on Billboard’s Hot 100!

Suga’s “D-2” (launched beneath his rapper title Agust D) was dropped on Could 22, and it options the title observe “Daechwita.”

When Billboard’s charts up to date on June 3, it was revealed that “Daechwita” has grabbed the No. 76 spot on the Hot 100, which ranks the preferred songs in the US throughout all genres.

That is Suga’s first time on the chart as a soloist, and he’s now the second-highest rating Korean solo artist on the Hot 100, following PSY who peaked at No. 2 with “Gangnam Fashion.”

It was beforehand introduced that “D-2” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 11 this week. In the meantime, “Daechwita” has scored No. 1 on the World Digital Tune Gross sales chart whereas Suga occupies the entire Prime 10 with songs from his mixtape. “D-2” additionally tops the World Albums chart.

Over on the Artist 100 chart, Agust D debuts at No. 4.

Congratulations to Suga!