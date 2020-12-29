BTS’ Suga Shares Update On Surgery Recovery And Talks About Big Hit Labels Concert

BTS’ Suga held a V Reside broadcast on December 28 the place he talked in regards to the rehabilitation course of after his shoulder surgical procedure in November.

Updating followers on his present situation, he shared, “I can’t increase my arm to 90 levels but. It feels prefer it’s not my arm, prefer it’s the arm of an toddler. Because it doesn’t transfer nicely it does damage a bit.” He additionally stated, “I heard it can take about six months [to recover].”

Suga went on to elucidate extra about his restoration course of. He stated, “I’m persevering with to obtain rehabilitation remedy. I’m doing numerous workouts which might be inside my vary of movement. Though it’s getting higher, it’s a sluggish course of. Consequently, I really feel considerably impatient, however I’m making constant progress. Since I’m not attending a clinic that forces me to extend my vary of movement, I’m solely utilizing my shoulder inside the vary that I can use.”

He then shared his ideas on whether or not or not he will be capable of attend Big Hit Labels’ year-end live performance, 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE. “Since my restoration goes nicely, I’ll most likely attend,” he revealed. He continued, “I gained’t be capable of do [dance] performances,” sharing that he thinks he’ll participate in different issues. He additionally said, “I gained’t be capable of maintain a microphone with my left hand because it hasn’t even been two months since my surgical procedure.” Big Hit Leisure later confirmed to the outlet Newsen that Suga will likely be taking part within the live performance whereas following physician’s recommendation by not doing intense choreography and dance performances.

Suga reassured followers that the live performance will proceed with warning amidst the continuing pandemic as he defined, “You may be worrying about this, however they’re taking thorough preventative measures. Not solely us, however the employees have to remain wholesome as nicely. Since many artists have joined us this yr and different artists may also be in attendance, the occasion will likely be continuing with nice care, so don’t fear an excessive amount of.”

He concluded by sharing his earnest want as he stated, “Because it’s the brand new yr we have to have a recent begin, but it surely doesn’t really feel like the tip of the yr or the start of a brand new yr. I hope the state of affairs will enhance as quickly as potential.”

Supply (1) (2)