BTS, SuperM, MONSTA X, And More Receive Official Million And Platinum Certifications From Gaon

Gaon Chart has introduced its newest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content material Business Affiliation applied a brand new certification system for album gross sales, track downloads, and on-line streaming. Beginning with music launched on or after January 1, 2018, Gaon Chart now certifies albums platinum as soon as they attain 250,000 gross sales, whereas albums which have bought 1,000,000 copies or extra obtain a “million” certification.

On January 7, Gaon Chart introduced that BTS’s newest album “BE (Deluxe Version)” had obtained an official double million certification after promoting over 2 million copies.

In the meantime, SuperM’s first full-length album “Tremendous One” earned an official double platinum certification after promoting over 500,000 copies.

Lastly, MONSTA X’s newest album “Deadly Love” was formally licensed platinum after promoting over 250,000 copies.

Within the obtain class, Ben’s “180 Levels” obtained a platinum certification after surpassing 2.5 million downloads, whereas Gaho’s “Begin” (from the OST of JTBC’s “Itaewon Class”) was licensed platinum within the streaming class after reaching 100 million streams.

Congratulations to all the artists on their spectacular achievements!

