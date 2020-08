After dropping their English-language disco pop single “Dynamite” on August 21, BTS has shared teaser pictures for remixes!

On August 22 at midnight KST, the group launched teaser pictures of every of the members and introduced that “Dynamite” remixes are popping out subsequent week.

The pictures had been shared with the information that EDM and acoustic remixes can be launched on August 24 at 1 p.m. KST.

Keep tuned for extra updates!

