BTS Sweeps All Daesangs At Melon Music Awards For Second Year In A Row

BTS swept the Daesang classes for the second 12 months in a row on the Melon Music Awards 2020!

The Melon Music Awards 2020 have been held from December 2 to five, with the principle ceremony happening on December 5.

Previous to the principle ceremony, BTS had been introduced as one in every of Melon’s High 10 Artists of 2020. IU’s “eight,” produced by and that includes BTS’ Suga, additionally gained within the Greatest Rock class.

At the principle ceremony, it was introduced that BTS had gained all three Daesangs (grand prizes) given out this 12 months on the Melon Music Awards: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Map of the Soul: 7”), and Tune of the Year (“Dynamite”). In addition to the awards talked about above, BTS additionally took dwelling the Greatest Dance (Male) award for “Dynamite” and the Netizen’s Alternative award, bringing the group’s MMA 2020 whole to six awards (seven together with IU and Suga’s Greatest Rock collaboration).

In their speech for Artist of the Year, RM mentioned, “To be sincere, it doesn’t really feel comfy to be receiving such a significant award throughout these troublesome instances. This 12 months, we weren’t in a position to meet with followers face-to-face. It has been nearly a 12 months since we have been in a position to carry out with followers in-person. I consider many artists really feel the identical as we do. Everybody, it’s been a tough 12 months, proper? At the beginning of all this, we felt a lot anger and resentment and despair and displeasure, displeasure at so many issues. We tried to do the music we may and filmed music movies and labored onerous. At some level, we have been in a position to settle for actuality. As people, we have been in a position to adapt and get used to the circumstances. However that was scary as a result of we shouldn’t get used to it. We’re speculated to share contact with different human beings, and getting used to not doing that was a scary actuality. However sarcastically, we realized this 12 months that the honest emotions we unfold all through the world weren’t in useless. Though we can’t see one another or maintain one another’s arms or embrace one another, we’re related and our minds are reaching out for one another. We realized that anew by ‘BE’ and ‘Dynamite.’ Via your letters and your phrases, we felt your love. Though we can not carry out in entrance of an viewers, so many artists this 12 months sat of their room or their studio and did their finest to make nice music. From artists to followers to listeners, all of us started and ended our days with the identical music and did our greatest to attach with one another. I don’t know what’s going to occur sooner or later, however allow us to use music to attain out to one another and maintain on collectively by the lengthy winter till spring comes once more. The seasons will come again round, and life goes on, and I consider that the spring will come once more.”

V added, “I need to point out that we’re not six folks, however a gaggle of seven. Our final member, Suga, is watching this proper now. I need to say one thing to him now. We received plenty of awards immediately, so I hope you’re joyful and might make good reminiscences with us collectively quickly.” J-Hope talked about that “eight” had additionally come up as a nominee for a number of classes. Jimin concluded, “Like [RM] mentioned, it’s been a troublesome 12 months for everybody as a result of COVID-19. We received up once more by the energy of the members and ARMY, and I hope that our music introduced energy to different folks as properly.” J-Hope additionally thanked Bang Si Hyuk and their Massive Hit Leisure employees, the members’ households, and ARMY.

For Album of the Year, Jimin mentioned in his speech, “Thanks a lot. The primary Daesang we gained was for Album of the Year on the Melon Music Awards. It’s so significant for us to obtain this award once more, and it appears like we’re repaying the efforts of ARMY. To be receiving this award once more appears like proof of our value. Many individuals helped us so as to deliver us to a spot that we may obtain an award like this. Thanks to ARMY, who’re all the time cheering us on, and to PD Bang Si Hyuk, the Massive Hit employees, and all of the producers for serving to us make a fantastic album.”

In their speech for Tune of the Year, Jungkook mentioned, “Regardless that they’re not right here, I need to shout, ‘ARMY, let me hear you!’ Regardless that they’re distant, I really feel like I may hear their voices reaching out to us. Our proudest instances as singers are after we can provide different folks energy and luxury by our music. Throughout these significantly troublesome circumstances, we ended up placing out an album and track that we hadn’t deliberate on earlier than, and received surprisingly good outcomes. We have been joyful to see that so many individuals gained energy by our track. We additionally took plenty of energy from that track, and I hope that we will proceed to work to deliver consolation and happiness by our music. Thanks to all of the producers, songwriters, and employees members who helped us make this track.”

On Twitter, Jimin wrote, “Did ARMY take pleasure in our efficiency? We have been in a position to obtain plenty of awards because of you. Thanks very a lot. That is simply the beginning of the end-of-year awards, so please look ahead to the remainder of our performances!”

아미여러분 준비한 무대는 잘 보셨나요?

여러분들 덕분에 정말 많은 상을 받을 수 있었습니다 정말 감사드립니다

연말 축제는 이제 시작이니까요

남은 무대들도 기대 많이 해주세요!!#JIMIM#우리아미상받았네 #MMA2020 pic.twitter.com/0LKfYZGFpa — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 5, 2020

