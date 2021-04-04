BTS Sweeps iTunes Charts Across The Globe + Tops Oricon’s Daily Digital Singles Chart With “Movie Out”

BTS’s new Japanese tune “Movie Out” is dominating music charts all around the world!

On April 2 KST, BTS launched their new single “Movie Out,” which was co-composed by Jungkook and will probably be included of their upcoming Japanese compilation album “BTS, The Finest” (due out on June 16).

The very subsequent day, “Movie Out” debuted at No. 1 on Oricon’s every day digital singles chart, racking up a complete of 23,344 downloads in Japan on the primary day of its launch. The tune additionally hit No. 1 on different main Japanese every day music charts, together with Line Music, AWA, and mora.

Along with its success inside Japan, “Movie Out” additionally soared to the highest of iTunes charts in lots of nations throughout the globe instantly upon its launch. As of 12 p.m. KST on April 3, the observe had already reached No. 1 on iTunes High Songs charts in not less than 97 totally different areas all over the world.

BTS’s music video for “Movie Out” additionally garnered a formidable 29.38 million views within the first 24 hours of its launch, setting a brand new document for the very best variety of views ever achieved by one among BTS’s authentic Japanese songs inside 24 hours.

Congratulations to BTS!

Take a look at the group’s beautiful music video for “Movie Out” beneath:

