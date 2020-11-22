BTS Sweeps iTunes Charts All Over The World With “BE” And “Life Goes On”

BTS is dominating music charts throughout the globe with their newest launch!

On November 20 at 2 p.m. KST, BTS dropped their highly-anticipated new album “BE (Deluxe Version),” that includes the comforting title monitor “Life Goes On.” Inside hours of the discharge, each the album and its title monitor soared to the highest of iTunes charts in lots of international locations all around the world.

As of 9:22 a.m. KST on November 21, “BE (Deluxe Version)” had already topped iTunes High Albums charts in at the least 90 totally different areas, together with the US, the UK, Canada, and New Zealand.

BTS’s new title monitor “Life Goes On” additionally reached No. 1 on iTunes High Songs charts in at the least 90 totally different areas throughout the globe.

Congratulations to BTS!

