BTS Sweeps iTunes Charts All Over The World With Song Co-Written By Jungkook

BTS’s new Japanese tune “Your Eyes Inform” is dominating music charts throughout the globe!

On July 15, BTS dropped their fourth Japanese studio album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~,” which options two unique Japanese songs along with Japanese variations of lots of their Korean hits. (BTS launched the primary unique tune, “Keep Gold,” forward of the total album final month.)

Not solely has the album since gone on to high Oricon’s every day albums chart for 3 days in a row, however its second unique tune—”Your Eyes Inform,” a observe that was co-composed by Jungkook—additionally swept the Japanese charts instantly upon its launch. Along with debuting at No. 1 on Oricon’s digital single gross sales chart, “Your Eyes Inform” topped a number of Japanese every day music charts, together with Line Music, mora, and Recochoku.

“Your Eyes Inform” has additionally soared to No. 1 on iTunes Prime Songs charts in a minimum of 95 completely different areas—their highest quantity to this point for a Japanese tune—everywhere in the world, together with Japan, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, South Africa, and extra.

Congratulations to BTS!

