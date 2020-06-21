BTS Sweeps iTunes Charts Around The World With “Keep Gold”

BTS continues to soar with their newest launch!

“Keep Gold,” the pre-release monitor of BTS’s fourth Japanese studio album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~,” was launched at 6 p.m. KST on June 19. As of 9 a.m. KST on June 20, the track has gone on to prime the iTunes Prime Songs charts in 82 areas together with the U.S., U.Ok., Brazil, France, and India.

It is a new document for BTS’s Japanese releases, nearly doubling their earlier document of 43 areas set by “Lights” final July. The track additionally entered real-time music streaming charts in Korea quickly after its launch, making this the primary time that an authentic Japanese BTS track has entered Korean real-time music streaming charts.

BTS is about to launch “Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey” on July 15, and the album will characteristic a complete of 13 tracks. It was additionally lately introduced that BTS had topped Oricon’s album gross sales rankings for the primary half of 2020, making them the primary international artists in 36 years to prime Oricon’s albums chart for the primary half of the 12 months.

Congratulations to BTS for the wonderful achievement!

