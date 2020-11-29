General News

BTS Takes 2nd Win For “Life Goes On” On “Inkigayo”

November 29, 2020
1 Min Read

Congratulations to BTS for profitable first place with “Life Goes On” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You,” and third place went to Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep.”

Watch the winner announcement under:

This week’s performers are Bling Bling, Cooing, STAYC, LUCY, aespa, woo!ah!, DRIPPIN, TREASURE, Natty, BAE173, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), UP10TION, Stray Youngsters, Norazo, AKMU, NCT U, BTOB 4U, and CNBLUE.

Keep tuned for this week’s performances!

