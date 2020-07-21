BTS Takes 8 Spots On Billboard’s World Albums Chart With Group And Solo Releases + NCT 127, MONSTA X, And More Rank High

Billboard has launched its World Albums chart for the week ending in July 25!

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” as soon as once more holds the highest place, now in its 21st week on the chart.

It’s adopted by the group’s new Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~,” which options Japanese variations of a lot of their Korean songs in addition to new authentic tracks together with “Keep Gold” and “Your Eyes Inform.” The album debuts at No. 2 on the World Album charts and likewise enters the Billboard 200 this week at No. 115.

In No. three is BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply,” now on the chart for 99 weeks. NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” takes No. 4 (19 weeks on the chart), whereas MONSTA X’s “FANTASIA X” returns to take No. 5 (second week on the chart).

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 6 (66th week), Stray Children’ “Go Stay” is No. 8 (fifth week), and BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” rises to No. 9 (101st week).

BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” is No. 10 (37th week), BTS’s “Love Your self: Her” re-enters at No. 11 (87th week), and SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” holds on to No. 12 (39th week).

BTS’s “BTS WORLD” additionally returns to the chart, grabbing No. 14 (48th week), whereas member Suga’s mixtape “D-2” (launched beneath the identify Agust D) spends its eight week on the chart, now in No. 15. Together with solo work, BTS takes eight of the 15 spots on the World Albums chart.

Congratulations to everybody!