BTS Takes Home Top Social Artist For 4th Consecutive Year At Billboard Music Awards

BTS has as soon as once more gained large on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs)!

This 12 months’s ceremony occurred in Los Angeles on October 14 (native time).

For the fourth consecutive 12 months, BTS gained Top Social Artist, which is a fan-voted class. They had been nominated alongside EXO, GOT7, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande this 12 months.

Take a look at their acceptance speech under:

Congratulations to BTS!