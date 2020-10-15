General News

BTS Takes Home Top Social Artist For 4th Consecutive Year At Billboard Music Awards

October 15, 2020
1 Min Read

BTS has as soon as once more gained large on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs)!

This 12 months’s ceremony occurred in Los Angeles on October 14 (native time).

For the fourth consecutive 12 months, BTS gained Top Social Artist, which is a fan-voted class. They had been nominated alongside EXO, GOT7, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande this 12 months.

Take a look at their acceptance speech under:

Congratulations to BTS!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.