BTS Takes Home Top Social Artist For 4th Consecutive Year At Billboard Music Awards

BTS has as soon as once more gained large on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs)!
This 12 months’s ceremony occurred in Los Angeles on October 14 (native time).
For the fourth consecutive 12 months, BTS gained Top Social Artist, which is a fan-voted class. They had been nominated alongside EXO, GOT7, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande this 12 months.
Congratulations to @BTS_twt on profitable Top Social Artist! #BTSxBBMAs pic.twitter.com/1FzuMZCF17
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020
Take a look at their acceptance speech under:
YOU DID IT, ARMY! @BTS_twt is the 2020 #BBMAs Top Social Artist! #BTSxBBMAs pic.twitter.com/jOEJUeZemb
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020
Congratulations to BTS!
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment