BTS Talks About Giving Strength With “Dynamite” + Touches On Production Process For Upcoming Album

On August 21, BTS held a press convention for his or her new English-language single “Dynamite”!

In the course of the press convention, RM shared, “Initially, there weren’t any plans to launch ‘Dynamite.’ From early this yr, we’ve got been constantly engaged on an album that will probably be launched within the second half of the yr, however within the preparation course of, we got here throughout ‘Dynamite.’” RM defined that “Dynamite” is an thrilling and lighthearted track that they’ve at all times needed to attempt. He added, “Whereas producing songs, we had the thought that it could be good to offer power to the followers quickly, so we determined to shockingly launch the ‘Dynamite’ as a single earlier than our new album within the second half of the yr.”

On the explanation for selecting to make use of English lyrics, V defined, “Whereas recording the information for the track, English lyrics caught to the melody higher, and it gave off a special vibe from what we’ve accomplished up to now. Retaining the track and melody in thoughts, everybody’s opinion was that it’s extra appropriate to sing in English.”

BTS additionally emphasised that they needed to launch “Dynamite” to offer assist to individuals all around the world on this time of problem on account of COVID-19. J-Hope elaborated, “It’s a comforting track that makes people who find themselves listening really feel good. All of the members had the identical thought. Reasonably than revealing the track by means of the brand new album, we launched it as a single as a result of we needed to take pleasure in it with everybody proper this second.”

V additional added, “Since a scenario nobody may predict has unfolded, most of the issues we had deliberate have been additionally canceled. Due to this fact, we naturally started to assume extra deeply about music. The thought that we needed to consolation and contact many individuals with our songs and performances grew stronger.”

The group additionally briefly touched upon their upcoming album. V shared that each one the members are actively taking part within the total album manufacturing, explaining that BTS’s colours would present much more prominently within the new album. Jimin revealed, “I bought to be the album’s mission supervisor (PM). V is in control of the visible elements. In earlier albums, the members participated from the planning phases as nicely, but it surely’s our first time deciding what we’ll be in control of. Truthfully, I’m undecided if I did job. I labored with anticipation for the job of mission supervisor, and the members are creating good outcomes, so please stay up for it.”

RM started to wrap up the press convention by referring to “Dynamite” as BTS’s “recharging mission,” evaluating the track to a ray of sunshine that can break by means of these troublesome circumstances. Suga commented, “We at all times hold watch of the chart rankings with nervousness and pleasure. Whereas it could be an honor to obtain good outcomes, we at all times attempt our greatest to offer again to the followers’ love and curiosity in us relatively than having a selected aim in thoughts.” He added, “We wish to give power throughout these occasions of problem for everybody, so we hope that many individuals take heed to the track and really feel comforted. I hope this turns into a significant track that gives power to each us and the followers.”

“Dynamite” was launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST. Try the music video right here!

