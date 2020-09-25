BTS Talks About Making Music During COVID-19 And More In Grammy Museum Interview

BTS participated in an interview and efficiency for the Grammy Museum’s new streaming service Assortment: Stay.

In the interview with Scott Goldman, BTS talked about making music in COVID-19, which included their upcoming album, their current English-language single “Dynamite,” and Suga’s mixtape “D-2” as Agust D. The members additionally talked about “Dynamite’s” chart success, choreography, and their group dynamic over the previous seven years.

About life in quarantine, RM mentioned, “In February and March, we additionally felt indignant and unhappy and determined. As time glided by, we determined to concentrate on what we might do. We’ve been specializing in our new album and this single. We’ve been growing private hobbies like enjoying guitar, portray, drawing, etcetera.”

In response to a query about his mixtape, Suga mentioned, “I had a number of time on my palms, so I might work on a good schedule for the mixtape. I was in a position to compile ten full tracks and launch it.”

Jimin, V, and J-Hope emphasised that “Dynamite,” which is BTS’s first English-language single, was meant to raise individuals’s moods throughout this tough interval. Jimin mentioned, “After we got here throughout the track whereas engaged on the album, it had significant lyrics and the general feeling of the track was greatest suited because it was [in English]. We determined to tackle the problem of bringing that to life.”

J-Hope added, “Everyone seems to be having a tough time proper now. As singing and dancing was the perfect factor we might do throughout this time, ‘Dynamite’ was the easiest way of conveying our pleasure in performing.” V mentioned, “‘Dynamite’ was a response to the present pandemic state of affairs. We needed to provide individuals power by way of singing and dancing, which is what we do greatest.”

Suga mentioned, “‘Dynamite’ is in a retro, disco fashion, so we tried a number of various things in mixing. We didn’t develop up listening to disco music, so we thought lots about methods to carry that period to life. As a rule, we work with a number of completely different engineers within the mixing course of, and it’s a continuing strategy of revision, so we find yourself attempting a number of completely different musical kinds.” J-Hope additionally shared that the important thing level for the choreography is that it’s straightforward for individuals to bop alongside.

About their group dynamic, Jin mentioned, “We’re shut with one another and we discuss typically. We all know that we perceive one another and we acknowledge that we’re a part of ‘BTS,’ so we may be goal and share opinions to get good outcomes.” RM added, “Every of us is de facto completely different and it took us time for us to know one another. The seven of us are on the identical boat however completely different instructions. The seven of us every have our personal distinctive colour. We’re like bibimbap [Korean mixed rice with assorted vegetables and meat], which has a number of completely different substances however come collectively to make nice meals, like a hamburger.”

Jungkook mentioned, “15 was such a younger age to begin a profession. I naturally developed a love for music whereas working with the members. As an individual, I believe I used to be positively influenced by working with such nice individuals. That’s why I’m grateful to the opposite members.” Requested what they’d fought about prior to now, the members chimed in with examples like chores, meals, and sharing garments.

About discussing societal points of their music, Suga mentioned, “I didn’t begin off with the intention of being susceptible by way of music. However I questioned why nobody else gave the impression to be speaking about these items. I didn’t need the music I made to be violent or not include a message. If a track that an individual makes doesn’t include their story, then what would that individual write about? Why aren’t individuals speaking about this? And who would discuss it [if I didn’t]?”

Requested about BTS and ARMY’s donation to Black Lives Matter earlier this yr, RM mentioned, “I believe our Twitter message speaks for itself. I’m grateful that the followers are with us collectively.”

On the finish of the interview, the BTS members gave a sit-down efficiency of “Dynamite.”

After its launch on August 21, “Dynamite” grew to become the primary single by an all-Korean group to high the Billboard Sizzling 100. It went on to take action once more for a second week and has held the No. 2 spot for 2 consecutive weeks since. BTS was not too long ago nominated for 2 Billboard Music Awards and is subsequent scheduled to take over “The Tonight Present” for a sequence of performances and segments.

Supply (1)