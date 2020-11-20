BTS Talks About The Message And Creation Of New Self-Directed Album “BE,” Their Grammy Hopes, And More

BTS shared insights into the creation of their new album on comeback day!

On November 20, BTS launched their new album “BE,” that includes the title monitor “Life Goes On,” and held a world press convention to speak concerning the course of and extra. All members had been in attendance besides Suga, who’s presently recovering from shoulder surgical procedure.

Final August, the group shared their uplifting single “Dynamite” after having their world tour canceled resulting from COVID-19. With the music, they turned the primary Korean artist to succeed in No. 1 on Billboard’s Scorching 100 chart.

Concerning the three months since they launched “Dynamite,” RM commented, “We saved ourselves as busy as attainable. This album has been within the works since earlier than ‘Dynamite.’ We labored on it throughout promotions. What’s distinctive this time round is that we tried to share as a lot of the manufacturing course of as attainable.” He added, “We revealed points of the method via movies or dwell broadcasts. These particulars are normally saved underneath a veil. Hopefully, listeners can later assume to themselves, ‘Ah, in order that’s how this was made.’”

“BE” is supposed to be a web page out of a journal. The phrase “be” implies a way of being, or of present. Its open-ended nature helps the group discuss their story, ideas, and aspirations actually.

BTS’s Jimin was the album’s music venture supervisor. He acknowledged, “I turned the venture supervisor following Suga’s suggestion. It’s not a vastly important position, I simply compiled the members’ opinions and delivered them to our label, whereas I delivered the label’s ideas to the members.” He additionally defined, “Whereas we had been discussing the theme for the album, a key phrase that got here up was ‘life goes on.’ RM talked about the best way life continues it doesn’t matter what and tips on how to keep our methods of life regardless of the adjustments round us. The remainder of the members discovered it relatable and we determined to undertake it as our theme.” He added, “The phrase ‘be’ leaves room for interpretation. I believed it acceptable for an album that encompasses many tales.”

The title monitor “Life Goes On” delivers a hopeful and comforting message in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s an alternate hip-hop music that options an acoustic guitar sound. The phrase within the title was additionally a key level of the group’s speech on the seventy fifth UN Basic Meeting.

RM acknowledged, “The music has the identical roots as ‘Dynamite.’ We as a gaggle at all times begin out questioning what sort of story we will inform, at that second in time. ‘Dynamite’ was a music that was good for dancing away any unfavourable vibes in the course of the summer time.” He additionally mentioned, “‘Life Goes On’ has just a little extra weight however gives a mild and real supply of consolation. It may appear apparent in a manner, however we tried to interpret the exhausting fact in our personal manner.”

All members participated within the manufacturing, they usually delegated a venture supervisor for every a part of the method, actively including their touches to the idea and design of the album. They took half within the idea photographs and clips, album cowl, music video, and extra.

Jungkook directed the music video for “Life Goes On,” capturing candid moments of the members’ lives. He acknowledged, “The title of ‘director’ appears too huge of a place to fill. I similar to filming in my day by day life, so it got here naturally. I did my finest. After I heard the music, I believed it will be vital to be life like and honest. It’s cool to assume that my movies shall be in our music video. It was an incredible alternative.”

V directed the visible points of the album. He commented, “I took on the position in hopes of exhibiting [our fans] ARMY cool and significant variations of ourselves. The course of wasn’t completely simple, however I used to be capable of make it via because of the assist of my members and followers. I included our snug selves.”

Jin mentioned, “Everybody has skilled time stopping due to COVID-19. It’s irritating and unhappy, however we included these feelings within the album in an sincere manner. We hoped that many individuals may relate to it, be comforted, and luxury others.”

He added, “Nonetheless, the album doesn’t simply have unhappy songs. There are additionally upbeat songs that specific that temper in BTS’s distinctive manner.” Jin went on to say, “It looks as if the world has stopped, but it surely retains going. I hope we will all discover small sources of happiness in our on a regular basis lives. Let’s stick with it and dwell on!”

This previous 12 months, BTS went via the large disappointment of not with the ability to perform a world tour. However within the means of providing consolation to the world with their music, they reached new heights. Jin shared that their subsequent aim is to obtain a nod from the Grammys. “It was such an enormous honor to succeed in No. 1 on Billboard’s Scorching 100,” he mentioned. “I hope that our title shall be mentioned in the course of the Grammy nomination announcement.”

The nominees for the ceremony shall be introduced on November 24 native time (November 25 KST). RM acknowledged, “It might be a misinform say that I’m not nervous in any respect. Each time we’ve been requested about our subsequent goal, we answered that it will be to be awarded a Grammy. We’re anxiously and excitedly ready for November 25. It’ll be nice if we’re nominated however I additionally assume to myself, ‘What if we’re not nominated?’ I heard that nominees shall be introduced at daybreak. I believe we’ll look forward to it.”

J-Hope commented, “Since we’re a crew, I hope we’ll obtain an award for teams,” explaining that this has been an enormous aim and dream for BTS. He added, “I believe I’ll tear up if we win one.”

BTS will stage their first efficiency of “Life Goes On” on the 2020 American Music Awards, which airs on November 22 native time. Jimin mentioned,”I’m so honored to have our group be nominated for two classes. Please look ahead to it!”

