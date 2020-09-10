BTS Talks About The Success Of “Dynamite” And More On KBS’s “9 O’Clock Information”

On September 10, BTS made a particular look on the night information program “KBS Information 9”!

BTS was on the information program to speak in regards to the success of their newest single, “Dynamite,” which just lately topped the Billboard Sizzling 100 for the second consecutive week. Their first No. 1 on the chart made historical past by being the primary time that an all-South Korean group had topped the Billboard Sizzling 100, with their latest second No. 1 extending the file to be the primary time an all-South Korean act had topped the chart for 2 weeks.

Requested in regards to the explosive success of “Dynamite,” Suga stated, “The state of affairs concerning COVID-19 is dangerous abroad as nicely, so our major focus was wanting to present followers a bit little bit of power. We predict that these good outcomes are as a result of the followers actually preferred it.”

RM added, “There are plenty of completely different ways in which folks overcome their despair and disappointment in a troublesome state of affairs, however we selected a typical technique. We felt that folks wanted a sense of happiness and hope that the acquainted disco pop style brings.”

Requested in the event that they felt their standing as “world stars,” V replied, “I really feel it greater than I did earlier than. My household’s acquaintances inform us that they’re ARMYs now. My pals’ acquaintances say the identical factor.” J-Hope quipped, “We acquired plenty of cheers after we got here into the newsroom in the present day.”

The group additionally talked about their troublesome intervals as trainees. Jin stated, “There was a time when a banana went dangerous within the dorm and we needed to catch fruit flies with a vacuum cleaner. There was additionally a time once I ate nothing however hen breasts. There was a restrict on what we may eat, however now I can eat no matter I need. I may even eat two items of steak if I need.”

Jimin stated, “I believe that our mindset is completely different from the previous. If we have been impatient and resolved in any respect prices previously, we’re a bit extra relaxed now.” Jungkook added, “However our perspective towards our followers and our music hasn’t modified.”

BTS touched on their contract renewal and their teamwork as a bunch. Jin stated, “There isn’t a formal reserve between us. None of us tried to implement a powerful sense of self-discipline. I believe that’s why we’ve got nice teamwork. We at all times have conferences and share our personal opinions.” J-Hope added, “We have been capable of come this far as a result of we respect one another and are thoughtful of one another.”

RM stated, “We’re on the identical boat however wanting in numerous instructions. The seven of us are completely different as a result of we grew up in numerous backgrounds and like various things. It’s positive so long as we acknowledge we’re in the identical boat. Like household, like companions, I believe that maintaining an acceptable distance and a way of mutual respect and belief are the keys to good teamwork.”

About their subsequent album, Jimin stated, “We have now songs which can be pretty much as good as and even higher than ‘Dynamite,’ so I hope that followers will stay up for it. It is a bit bold, however I hope that all the album can get into the Sizzling 100 this time.” Jungkook added, “The members participated quite a bit within the manufacturing.”

Suga stated in response to a query in regards to the Grammys, “I hope we could be nominated for an award and that we are able to have a solo efficiency there. I don’t know if I can say as a lot, but when we are able to get nominated… I actually would love it.”

At one level, J-Hope was requested about BTS’s tune “Ma Metropolis,” which references “5.18.” “5.18” is a time period that refers back to the Could 18 Democratic Rebellion in 1980. This was a well-liked pro-democratization rebellion within the metropolis of Gwangju that’s remembered for the federal government’s brutal navy crackdown in response. Gwangju can be J-Hope’s hometown. He stated, “I believe that as an artist it’s an honor to have the ability to inform the tales I wish to inform by way of music. 5.18 is a vital a part of historical past that shouldn’t be forgotten, so I needed to have the ability to unravel that story by way of music.”

The group shared their ideas on speaking with their followers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re grateful to reside in an age the place it’s potential to speak through the web and social media. Once we acquired No. 1 on the Billboard Sizzling 100, the primary folks we needed to share our emotions with have been ARMYs.” Earlier within the interview, the group had additionally shared, “When one thing good like this occurs, we wish to meet followers instantly and hug and cry and chortle with them, however as a result of the present state of affairs shouldn’t be good, we felt a little bit of remorse. Nonetheless, it’s an honor to have the ability to seem on the information and hopefully the followers will prefer it as nicely.”

BTS was requested if they may create a “problem” specifically for youth who’re rising up within the COVID-19 disaster. V stated, “That is only a private thought, however there’s plenty of issues that individuals can’t do due to COVID-19. I believe that it could be good to jot down or categorical the very first thing we wish to do after COVID-19 ends. It’s like a ‘dream problem.’”

On this date, BTS additionally carried out on the NBC At the moment Citi Music Collection.

