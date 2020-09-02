BTS Talks About Their No. 1 On Billboard’s Hot 100, Future Objectives, And More

On September 2, BTS held an On-line International Media Day throughout which they talked about touchdown No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their new English-language monitor “Dynamite.” That is the very best rating on the chart achieved by an all-Korean group. BTS additionally rose to the highest spots on many different Billboard charts dated for the week of September 5.

RM revealed, “I used to be ready [for the chart results] early at daybreak. As quickly as I heard the outcomes, I assumed I ought to affirm the information, relay it, and fall asleep quickly since we had observe and actions scheduled for the following day, so I rapidly went to sleep. To keep away from being overly joyful about this touching second, I reminisced concerning the previous loads. I considered the instances after we have been scolded collectively within the observe rooms and talked within the recording studio to be able to take it in as calmly as potential. I merely suppose what I contributed to that is little or no. I feel it’s because of the followers who watch over us, the workers who created us, and the members by my aspect.”

Jimin shared, “It’s one thing I by no means even imagined. Truthfully, I did suppose it could be good if it occurred at the very least as soon as. Now that it truly occurred, it nonetheless doesn’t really feel actual, even now. I used to be actually, actually joyful, and I wasn’t certain what to suppose. I used to be additionally grateful to the members, who mixed their strengths collectively to work onerous daily by my aspect.” Jimin continued, “I heard the information at four a.m. and cried till I fell asleep at 7 a.m. I used to be with Jungkook once I noticed the chart and screamed with pleasure and touched the display. I stored touching it whereas crying. I assumed, ‘We are able to obtain it too if we attempt.’ It seems like we’ve been acknowledged and praised.”

V commented, “I didn’t know we’d obtain consideration from all all over the world. Coming as much as Seoul and the instances spent working towards have develop into good recollections of the previous. The tough instances from the coaching interval till now have all develop into good recollections, so I’m actually joyful. I really feel as if I’ve acquired one of the best award certificates. At the very least for right this moment, I hope everybody can smile and cheer, forgetting their worries and considerations.”

Suga additionally expressed his disbelief. He stated, “I nonetheless can’t imagine it. Though I wished to attempt putting No. 1 on the Hot 100, I didn’t work in direction of this objective. Now that it has truly occurred, I really feel bewildered and overwhelmed. After checking early within the morning, I actually pinched myself to verify if it wasn’t a dream.”

Jin revealed, “I used to be so joyful, and I contemplated how I ought to specific these emotions to our followers. I stored writing and erasing my submit on Weverse, and I expressed that it was one thing BTS and ARMY achieved collectively. I’m joyful to obtain such good outcomes despite the fact that it was a track we made as a result of we merely wished to get pleasure from it with followers. It’s because of our followers.”

J-Hope additionally talked his previous reminiscence from seven years in the past on the time of BTS’s debut. He shared, “I did it with a do-or-die perspective, and I labored as onerous as my stamina would enable. Like I stated on the showcase, my objective was to work tougher than anybody else to unfold the identify of BTS even only one extra time to be able to survive. It’s actually an honor to have acquired such a large amount of affection that’s a lot greater than what I imagined, and I’m joyful as a result of I feel I’ve achieved my objective from seven years in the past. I’m additionally joyful and proud as a result of I feel the world has actually acknowledged BTS’s sincerity.” J-Hope added that he wished to inform his previous self from seven years in the past that his efforts didn’t betray him.

BTS additionally regarded again on the time they first charted on the Billboard 200 with “The Most Lovely Second in Life, Pt. 2.” Jungkook shared, “I assumed it was unattainable. I puzzled if it was actual. I feel that was the second that allowed us to have even higher objectives.”

Speaking concerning the members, J-Hope shared, “The members are so valuable to me. They’re so valuable to the purpose that it’s by no means sufficient regardless of what number of instances I say it, and now I can’t be with out them as a result of they’ve develop into an enormous purpose for my life. I’m so grateful that they’ve been with me for seven years, and I need to say that I hope we will proceed to remain collectively eternally sooner or later. I need to take this time to inform them that I like them.”

Jin continued to specific his gratitude for the followers, explaining that ARMY was the explanation their achievement on Billboard’s Hot 100 was potential. He shared, “To us, ARMY are the folks we need to share excellent news with first, cover unhappy information from, and solely present and share our good sides to.” Jin revealed that he was joyful that ARMY loved “Dynamite,” and he added, “We exist as a result of ARMY exist. We’ll proceed to work onerous sooner or later so ARMY could be joyful. I like you all, ARMY.”

Suga, who beforehand shared his objective of topping the Hot 100 chart, additionally talked about his new objective. He shared, “I really feel proud that we achieved the objectives I shared one after the other, however I additionally surprise if it’s okay for me share one other one. I’m joyful that we achieved the objective for ‘Dynamite,’ however I’m additionally questioning what objective we should always set subsequent. So I assumed that I’d like for BTS to have our personal efficiency on the Grammy Awards.”

RM additionally added that his objective is to be nominated and to obtain an award on the Grammy Awards. He additionally revealed that one other dream of his is to carry a live performance out within the open like a pageant. Lastly, Jimin added, “I like our music. We’re making ready for our new album proper now, and even once I take heed to it, I really feel that our music is superb. Please anticipate it loads!”

Supply (1) (2)