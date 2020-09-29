BTS Talks “Dynamite” Chart Success Ahead of Wednesday Reveal

The Okay-pop group BTS is using a worldwide wave of reputation to new heights. The seven members — Jungkook (actual title: Jeon Jung-kook), V (Kim Tae-hyung), Jimin (Park Ji-min), J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok), RM (Kim Nam-joon), Suga (Min Yoon-gi) and Jin (Kim Seok-jin) — have taken the world by storm, drawing comparisons to The Beatles.

The boys had been definitely using excessive Monday: their first totally English-language single “Dynamite” had simply returned to a 3rd week at No. 1 on the Billboard Scorching 100 songs chart, making them the primary group to steer the Scorching 100, International 200 and International 200 Excl. U.S. concurrently. In addition they every turned multimillionaires after their firm Large Hit Leisure landed the largest inventory market itemizing in three years of their native South Korea. (Every band member now holds shares value $7.9 million at difficulty value.)

Selection sat down with the members of BTS the day after they dropped “Dynamite” for an intensive interview over Zoom.

A have a look at the band, its distinctive connection to its followers and its highly effective message of inclusion will kick off Selection‘s Grammy difficulty, which hits stands this Wednesday. Earlier than the total difficulty drops, right here’s a style of what the band clued us in on:

On singing in English on “Dynamite”:

RM: Once we first listened to the “Dynamite” demo, I truly tried completely different titles or lyrics in Korean. I attempted to write down some rap on that monitor, however nothing labored out rather well. So, okay, nicely, why not preserve it this fashion? Let’s give it a shot! It’s 2020, why not do some loopy issues?

Jungkook: It was an unfamiliar expertise to document and sing this music in English. We needed to apply the pronunciation loads to attempt to ensure that the texture and feelings of the lyrics had been actually mirrored after we sang it. We translated the lyrics into Korean and skim them very fastidiously. We considered what they meant in Korean as we recorded them into English.

J-Hope: Pop music in English is absolutely what we grew up listening to. English songs usually are not one thing unfamiliar to us — we’re used to them. However the emotions that go into writing songs in English could be very completely different from what goes into writing them in Korean, so this was nonetheless one thing new. It required loads of work, particularly on the pronunciation, and loads of apply.

On whether or not there can be English songs on their subsequent album:

Suga: “Dynamite” was a particular case. You may’t predict what is going to occur and the issues we do. We will’t say for sure what we’ll do sooner or later. Issues change, circumstances change. If we see that there’s a ok cause to do one thing — document in English or one thing else — then we’ll go forward with that call.

On going world:

Jin: We simply made music that we preferred and that individuals preferred in Korea, after which folks exterior of Korea started to love it — in the identical means that we hear pop songs from exterior of Korea and revel in them too. We by no means made a aware effort to unfold globally. I feel it type of occurred organically; this connection occurred by itself. Can different teams or folks take pleasure in the identical type of success? I’m positive it’s doable.

On rising as artists and writing their very own music:

Jimin: I actually love our songs and the model of BTS songs. I’ve been attempting to work on my private music, however haven’t actually put one thing out but. What I’m attempting to do now’s be taught from the opposite members and check out new issues which are within the model of BTS, which I actually love. I’d wish to launch and create my very own music.

V: Once I was a lot youthful, I listened to loads of high hits and songs that the opposite members really useful to me. I typically felt that it will’ve been nice if I’d written these songs myself. I’m attempting very laborious in order that I can someday write one of these nice songs and really feel that sense of pleasure.

