BTS Talks New Song ‘Dynamite,’ Their First Entirely in English

Ok-pop sensation BTS stated Thursday that releasing their first English language track “Dynamite” wasn’t initially “a part of the plan,” however that the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic moved them to place out a brand new observe “as quickly as attainable” that would energize and excite followers.

The group confirmed that their subsequent album continues to be set to drop later this 12 months, though there’s not but particular launch date.

“The discharge of ‘Dynamite’ wasn’t in our plans in any respect,” stated RM at an internet press convention, however when the band encountered the track whereas getting ready the brand new album, one thing clicked. “As quickly as we heard it, we thought it was actually enjoyable and thrilling, a enjoyable and cheery track that wasn’t that severe. It simply made us really feel good once we heard it,” he defined. “We actually wished to share this vitality with the followers as quickly as attainable.”

He known as the track a “new problem for us.” Though RM is fluent in English, a lot of the different BTS members usually are not.

COVID-19 derailed a variety of the group’s plans, together with these for a world tour. Though the pandemic’s circumstances have left them at instances feeling “powerless” and “pissed off,” stated RM, they tried to channel that vitality into the brand new observe. “We name this our personal recharge challenge.”

Jimin echoed the sentiment. “Everybody in the world goes by means of powerful instances proper now. No person anticipated this,” he stated. The group sees ‘Dynamite’ as “a breakthrough to assist us overcome the vacancy” of being unable to carry out.

When requested why BTS determined to sing totally in English, V talked about solely musical issues. “Once we have been recording the information model, we felt the English model match the melody a bit of bit higher,” he defined.

Because the clock on the east coast of the U.S. ticked nearer to the track’s midnight launch, greater than 2.2 million followers from all over the world tuned into Huge Hit Leisure’s Youtube channel to witness its premiere. The dwell chat was a blur of purple hearts and heart-eyed emojis whereas feedback sped previous in a dizzying array of languages: Arabic, Vietnamese, Spanish, and extra.

Suga described “Dynamite” as “disco pop with a enjoyable and cheery vibe” that “sends a message of happiness and confidence.”

“It’s devoted to all of the individuals who really feel like they’ve fallen down whereas operating a marathon,” he stated. “Even in the event you’re going by means of powerful instances, let’s do what we will in our locations, and discover freedom and happiness by means of dance and music.”

When requested about their hopes and aspirations for the track’s climb up the Billboard Scorching 100, he stated they might attempt to focus extra on attain and affect than rankings.

“For ‘Dynamite,’ our purpose is a bit of bit totally different and a bit of bit particular. We constructed this track to offer energy to the individuals who take heed to it. Our purpose is to have as many individuals as attainable hear it and get a bit of little bit of reassurance and therapeutic from it.”

Jin concurred. “It doesn’t matter what the chart is, it doesn’t matter what the rank is… it’s at all times an honor. It means many individuals have listened to and like our track. Any time we see that report card, we’re at all times grateful.”

Followers looking forward to extra from BTS can look ahead to “Break the Silence,” a documentary following the group on its stadium tour set to launch on Sept. 10.

The boys can even be performing dwell for the primary time at this 12 months’s MTV Music Awards developing on Aug. 30. “We actually wished to be on it. It’s our first strive — we’re nervous and likewise very excited,” stated RM of the upcoming milestone.

It would additionally doubtless be a welcome reduction. Being all of the sudden unable to carry out dwell has felt “like we have been operating this entire time, then have tripped and fallen,” stated Suga.

“We felt and realized that we actually belong on the stage. Singing and dancing is actually when BTS may be BTS.”