BTS, The Boyz, BLACKPINK, And More Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of September 20 to September 26!

Obtain Chart

The Boyz topped this week’s digital obtain chart with their new title monitor “The Stealer,” which debuted at No. 1. EXO’s Baekhyun’s “Each Second” (from the OST of tvN’s “File of Youth”) entered the chart at No. 2, adopted by BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 3 and Kim Ho Joong’s “Lover” at No. 4. Lastly, Chungha and Danish singer Christopher’s new collaboration “Unhealthy Boy” debuted on the chart at No. 5.

Total Digital Chart

BTS achieved a double crown on this week’s Gaon charts after topping each the general digital chart and the streaming chart with “Dynamite” for the fifth consecutive week.

B1A4’s Sandeul’s “Barely Tipsy” held onto its spot at No. 2, whereas Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” equally maintained its place at No. 3. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa‘s “Maria” got here in at No. 4, and Park Jin Younger’s duet with Sunmi, “When We Disco,” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Streaming Chart

The high 4 songs on this week’s streaming chart had been precisely the identical as the highest 4 on the general digital chart: BTS’s “Dynamite” remained No. 1, with Sandeul’s “Barely Tipsy” at No. 2, Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” at No. 3, and Hwasa’s “Maria” at No. 4. Lastly, SSAK3’s “Seashore Once more” got here in at No. 5.

Album Chart

New releases dominated this week’s bodily album chart: trot singer Kim Ho Joong’s new album “Our Household” debuted at No. 1, adopted by TREASURE’s newest single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER TWO” at No. 2. The Boyz’s new mini album “Chase” entered the chart at No. 3, with EVERGLOW’s second mini album “-77.82X-78.29” debuting at No. 4. Lastly, Tremendous Junior D&E’s “BAD BLOOD” rose to No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK remained No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 for the 18th consecutive week, adopted by trot singer Im Younger Woong at No. 2. BTS held onto their spot at No. 3 this week, with SHINee’s Taemin rising to No. 4 and Yang Joon Il staying robust at No. 5.

