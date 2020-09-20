BTS To Appear On NPR For Their Own Tiny Desk Concert

BTS will likely be acting on NPR’s well-known Tiny Desk live performance collection for the very first time!

On September 20 native time, U.S. public broadcaster NPR (Nationwide Public Radio) formally introduced that the group can be making an look on NPR Music the next day.

BTS will likely be holding their very own Tiny Desk (residence) live performance within the newest installment of the well-known stay live performance collection, which generally options widespread artists performing stay on the desk of “All Songs Thought-about” host Bob Boilen in Washington, D.C. Nonetheless, in current months, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the live shows have been held from residence, with musicians equivalent to Billie Eilish, Harry Kinds, Yo-Yo Ma, and Norah Jones all performing remotely.

BTS’s first-ever Tiny Desk live performance will air on September 21 at 9 a.m. ET (10 p.m. KST), and you may watch it on NPR Music’s official YouTube channel right here!