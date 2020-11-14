General News

BTS To Bring Festive Cheer With Performance On ABC’s “Disney Holiday Singalong”

November 14, 2020
BTS is a part of a star-studded lineup for “The Disney Holiday Singalong”!

On November 13 native time, ABC introduced the primary spherical of performers for the third version of its singalong sequence, which has been offering some enjoyable for followers in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The occasion consists of animated on-screen lyrics in order that viewers can sing alongside, and the festive model may have performances of vacation carols and Disney songs.

BTS can be performing “Santa Claus Is Coming to City” in the course of the particular!

Along with BTS, the lineup options Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, P!NK, and Kerry Washington. It is going to be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and air on Monday, November 30 from 8 to 9 p.m. ET/PT.

BTS is at the moment on the brink of make a return with their new album “BE” on November 20.

