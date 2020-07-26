BTS to Debut New English Language Single in August

Ok-pop superstars BTS will drop a brand new digital single in English on Aug. 21, the group stated, calling the swap to their non-native tongue “a brand new problem.”

The track will hit forward of a full new album set to launch later in 2020.

“We’re getting ready an album for the second half of this 12 months, however determined to first launch a single as a result of we needed to attain our followers as quickly as doable,” the group stated. “Due to COVID-19, folks around the globe have been going by robust occasions and we needed to share some constructive vitality with our followers.”

BTS’s earlier English-language songs embrace “MIC Drop” and “Waste It On Me,” with Steve Aoki. The group stated this new observe can be equally “upbeat.”

“We thought that the track sounded good as it’s in English. We recorded the information model and felt that the end result was one thing completely new and recent,” they stated, explaining that it had been written as a result of “we additionally wanted a breakthrough throughout these unexpected occasions.”

“It is a new problem for us as nicely,” they added.

BTS launched their fourth Korean-language album “Map of the Soul: 7” in February, having additionally launched others in Japanese. It rose to grow to be their fourth primary album on the Billboard 200 chart, with lead single “ON” hitting No. four on the Billboard Scorching 100, the very best ever spot for a Korean group.

The information of the brand new single was first introduced by the group on the Korean livestream broadcasting app V Stay, and later detailed by Large Hit Leisure, which manages BTS.