BTS To Deliver Special Message At 75th United Nations General Assembly

BTS will likely be a particular speaker on the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

On September 22, the Korean Committee for UNICEF introduced by way of a press launch, “BTS’s message of hope will likely be broadcast to the world on the excessive degree assembly of the Group of Associates of Solidarity for International Well being Safety on September 23 at 9 a.m. ET (10 p.m. KST).”

BTS was invited as a speaker by the Group of Associates of Solidarity for International Well being Safety to speak concerning the difficulties that future generations will face resulting from COVID-19. The Group of Associates of Solidarity for International Well being Safety was launched by South Korea in 2020 to debate well being safety points comparable to COVID-19. It includes 40 UN member states, with South Korea, Denmark, Sierra Leone, Qatar, and Canada as co-chairs.

This will likely be BTS’s second time talking on the United Nations General Assembly. The group beforehand gave an deal with on the launch ceremony of UNICEF’s Era Limitless on the 73rd UN General Assembly in 2018. Beginning in 2017, BTS has labored with UNICEF on the marketing campaign “Love Myself” to finish violence in opposition to youth.

As a result of international COVID-19 pandemic, the 75th UN General Assembly is being held primarily by way of digital conferences and pre-recorded speeches.

