BTS To Have Their Own KBS Talk Show Special Featuring Live Performances

BTS is getting their very own discuss present!

KBS will broadcast the hope-filled particular titled “Let’s BTS” in March to spotlight the group’s message of encouragement and luxury they’ve delivered to this point.

Not solely did BTS prime Billboard’s Scorching 100 with their comforting monitor “Dynamite,” however they had been additionally nominated for the Greatest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency class on the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The discuss present will prolong the group’s message of hope with heartfelt discussions and reside performances. The manufacturing group hinted at a singular interplay between the group and followers and commented, “‘Let’s BTS’ is not going to solely show BTS’s artistry as a worldwide artist but in addition their particular person tales as younger males residing via these instances. There shall be segments the place they share deep conversations. Untold tales will unravel in numerous methods.”

The particular is anticipated to convey a kind of consolation that solely BTS can supply.

The manufacturing group additional acknowledged, “Special levels which are set aside from earlier ones are in preparations. The particular shall be an opportunity to really feel the facility of the consolation they ship via music.”

There may also be visitor appearances by fellow celebrities, though it’s nonetheless unknown who they are going to be.

The discuss present is about to supply a enjoyable dynamic additional enhanced by being hosted by Shin Dong Yup. Standard comic Jang Do Yeon may also take part as a bunch for a section.

“Let’s BTS,” a particular reward offered by BTS to the world, will air March 29 at 10:40 p.m. KST on KBS 2TV.

Supply (1)