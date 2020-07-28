BTS To Launch New Nature-Themed Reality Show

BTS is releasing a brand new actuality present known as “Within the SOOP BTS Ver.”!

“Within the SOOP BTS Ver.” (“soop” means “forest” in Korean) takes place within the woods, and the idea of the present is to spend time doing actions which are “someplace in between on a regular basis life and leisure.” The members will create their very own schedules prematurely and every spend time having fun with their hobbies. Although the entire members will every be doing various things, the seven of them shall be spending time collectively in the identical place. A noteworthy level of the present is that the members will host the present themselves with minimal communication with the manufacturing employees.

Consisting of eight 60-minute episodes, the present will premiere on August 19 and air each Wednesday at 11 p.m. KST through JTBC.

Followers may watch the present on BTS’s Weverse neighborhood beginning August 20 at midnight KST. On the platform, prolonged 80-minute variations of the episodes shall be out there, and a number of other unaired behind-the-scenes clips may also be revealed. A complete of 16 movies shall be out there together with the primary episodes and behind-the-scenes clips. Pre-sales start on Weverse Store on August four at 11 a.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch SBS’s “BTS Selection Chronicles” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)