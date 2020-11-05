BTS to Perform at Mnet Asian Music Awards

World superstars BTS are set to carry out at this yr’s Mnet Asian Music Awards, or MAMA, Asia’s largest music awards ceremony.

Leisure and life-style firm CJ ENM introduced the information of BTS’ efficiency on Wednesday night time. With the discharge of their new album “BE (Deluxe Version)” approaching on Nov. 20, the group’s efficiency is bound to be extremely anticipated, as it should probably be one in every of their first appearances after the album’s launch.

The MAMA will happen on Dec. 6 and will probably be broadcast nearly to a world viewers. Official voting for the awards opened on Oct. 29 and can proceed till midnight on Dec. 5, Korea Customary Time, via MAMA’s web site. 100 million votes have already been solid.

BTS are up for 5 awards at this yr’s ceremony: artist of the yr, track of the yr with “Dynamite,” worldwide followers’ alternative, finest male group and finest dance efficiency male group for “Dynamite.”

MAMA is produced by CJ ENM and had its first present in 1999. As well as to attracting Asia’s greatest artists, resembling BTS, TWICE, BIG BANG, 2NE1 and GOT7, the present has additionally featured world superstars like Stevie Surprise, Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Dua Lipa and John Legend.

This won’t be the primary awards present BTS has carried out at this yr. In August, they carried out at the MTV VMAs, the place they received finest group in addition to finest choreography, finest Ok-pop and finest pop for the “On” music video. Additionally they carried out at the Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14, throughout which they took residence prime social artist.