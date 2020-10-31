BTS To Perform New Single And “Dynamite” At 2020 American Music Awards

BTS’s TV premiere of their new monitor shall be a part of the 2020 American Music Awards!

It’s been introduced that BTS will stage the tv debut of their new single on the 2020 American Music Awards, together with a efficiency of their chart-topping hit “Dynamite.” BTS is at the moment gearing up for a comeback on November 20 with their album “BE.”

The 2020 American Music Awards airs on November 22 ET, and BTS is nominated for 2 awards on the ceremony, together with Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock and Favourite Social Artist.

LISTEN UP, ARMY! @BTS_twt will make the TV debut of their extremely anticipated new single, and carry out their file breaking hit “Dynamite” on the 2020 #AMAs! Do not miss it, November twenty second at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/K7N62Jx3J7 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 30, 2020

Again in 2017, BTS carried out “DNA” on the American Music Awards, changing into the primary Korean group to take the stage on the ceremony.