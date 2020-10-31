General News

BTS To Perform New Single And “Dynamite” At 2020 American Music Awards

October 31, 2020
BTS’s TV premiere of their new monitor shall be a part of the 2020 American Music Awards!

It’s been introduced that BTS will stage the tv debut of their new single on the 2020 American Music Awards, together with a efficiency of their chart-topping hit “Dynamite.” BTS is at the moment gearing up for a comeback on November 20 with their album “BE.”

The 2020 American Music Awards airs on November 22 ET, and BTS is nominated for 2 awards on the ceremony, together with Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock and Favourite Social Artist.

Again in 2017, BTS carried out “DNA” on the American Music Awards, changing into the primary Korean group to take the stage on the ceremony.

