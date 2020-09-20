BTS to Perform on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Live performance’ Series Monday

BTS and NPR introduced on Sunday that the Okay-pop titans will likely be performing on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” live performance collection on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. ET.

The present has lengthy been a well-liked vacation spot for artists, however extra so since coronavirus lockdown put all excursions on maintain — Billie Eilish, Harry Types and Norah Jones have carried out on the collection in latest weeks, albeit from residence quite than the pre-pandemic location of NPR places of work.

BTS’s first-ever Tiny Desk live performance will air on September 21 at 9 a.m. ET (10 p.m. KST), and you’ll watch it on NPR Music’s official YouTube channel right here.

Earlier this week, the group carried out their new single “Dynamite” — the group’s first absolutely English-language music — on “America’s Acquired Expertise.” Regardless of their world superstardom, the music is the group’s first important radio hit within the U.S. BTS’ launch of “Dynamite,” their first English-language single, has sparked a 300% enhance within the variety of individuals listening to the Okay-pop group for the primary time on Spotify, the platform revealed on Thursday (Sept. 17).

Already successful at radio, the place the music noticed greater than 8,000 spins between Sept. four and Sept. 10, per Alpha Media, and on YouTube the place the official video shattered data in its first 24 hours by logging greater than 100 million views, the English-language observe additionally set a brand new Spotify document by receiving 12.6 million streams inside the first day of its Aug. 21 launch. Since then, it’s been added to greater than 3.5 million playlists.

Final week, BTS launched a ten-minute trailer for “BTS Universe Story,” an “interactive social recreation,” and Suga was featured on a collaboration with pop singer Max, whose new single, “Blueberry Eyes,” debuted at No.1 on the iTunes pop chart and No. 2 on the general U.S.chart. BTS’ upcoming live performance movie, “Break the Silence: The Film,” is slated to hit U.S. theaters on Sept. 24.