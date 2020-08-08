BTS To Receive James A. Van Fleet Award From The Korea Society

BTS can be one of many recipients of the James A. Van Fleet Award this yr, a prestigious award given by The Korea Society since 1995 for contributions to the promotion of U.S.-Korea relations.

BTS can be introduced with the award at The Korea Society’s 2020 Annual Gala on Wednesday, October 7, which, the group has introduced, can be held nearly attributable to well being and security issues surrounding COVID-19.

Earlier recipients of the award embrace former United States president George W. Bush in 2017, SM Leisure’s Lee Soo Man in 2012, former UN Secretary-Common and former South Korean Overseas Minister Ban Ki Moon in 2004, and lots of extra.

Congratulations to BTS!

Supply (1)