BTS to Release New Album, ‘BE (Deluxe Version),” in November

Okay-pop titans BTS have introduced the discharge of their new album “BE (Deluxe Version)” slated for November 20.

In accordance to the announcement, “The brand new album imparts a message of therapeutic to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.’”

It additionally notes that “For this album in specific, the septet took a step additional and was concerned not solely in the music making course of, but in addition in the general manufacturing: idea, composition, design, and so forth.,” including that it “displays the ideas, feelings and deepest ruminations of BTS whereas engaged on the album. This new venture presents a good richer musical spectrum expertise in addition to probably the most ‘BTS-ish’ music but.

The group has been sharing moments from the album’s creation on their official YouTube channel “BangtanTV.”

“BE (Deluxe Version)” will probably be obtainable worldwide at midnight EST on November 20. The album will probably be printed in restricted portions for first-run print only- shares and pre-order intervals might range by retailer.

BTS will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” for a weeklong particular from Sept 28 to Oct 2, bringing comedy and wonderful performances. BTS may even maintain their on-line live performance “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E” on October 10 and 11.

Simply over a month in the past, the video for the group’s newest single “Dynamite” broke YouTube information by scoring probably the most views in 24 hours in the platform’s historical past, formally topping 100 million in that time-frame.

BTS made extra historical past with “Dynamite” by turning into the primary Okay-pop act ever to prime the Billboard Scorching 100 for 2 weeks in a row. The track represents their first English-language single, and in accordance to Spotify, it sparked a 300% improve in the variety of individuals listening to their music for the primary time.

The Fallon particular will proceed the marked soar in BTS appearances on U.S. TV, which not too long ago included a rendition of “Dynamite” on “America’s Received Expertise.”