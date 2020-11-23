BTS To Return to “The Late Late Show With James Corden” For Performance Of “Life Goes On”

BTS will likely be performing their new title monitor on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”!

It’s now been introduced that the group will carry out “Life Goes On” on the November 24 episode of the present. The printed begins on 12:37 a.m. native time (2:37 p.m. KST).

BTS most lately took half within the present for the “HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Particular” in March. Earlier this 12 months, additionally they premiered “Black Swan” on this system and teamed up with James Corden for their very own “Carpool Karaoke” phase.

The group launched their new album “BE” on November 20, which has swept charts, earned spectacular gross sales, and extra.