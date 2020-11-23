General News

BTS To Return to “The Late Late Show With James Corden” For Performance Of “Life Goes On”

November 23, 2020
1 Min Read

BTS will likely be performing their new title monitor on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”!

It’s now been introduced that the group will carry out “Life Goes On” on the November 24 episode of the present. The printed begins on 12:37 a.m. native time (2:37 p.m. KST).

BTS most lately took half within the present for the “HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Particular” in March. Earlier this 12 months, additionally they premiered “Black Swan” on this system and teamed up with James Corden for their very own “Carpool Karaoke” phase.

The group launched their new album “BE” on November 20, which has swept charts, earned spectacular gross sales, and extra.

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.