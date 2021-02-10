General News

BTS To Showcase Their Hits And More In “MTV Unplugged” Special

February 10, 2021
BTS is starring in an upcoming “MTV Unplugged” particular!

The acoustic MTV sequence options artists showcasing their tracks via unplugged units. It’s stated that BTS’s episode was filmed in Seoul and can give followers the prospect to expertise never-before-seen variations of their large hits and songs from their newest album “BE,” all inside intimate settings.

Take a look at a preview beneath!

After releasing “BE (Deluxe Version)” in November, BTS can be sharing an “Important Version” of their album on February 19.

“MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS” airs on February 23 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV in america, and it’ll even be broadcast world wide on the identical day.

