BTS to Sing on ABC’s ‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’ (TV News Roundup)

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, ABC introduced that BTS, Michael Bublé, Katy Perry and extra will function in “The Disney Holiday Singalong,” and Netflix introduced the premiere date date for Season 4 of “Huge Mouth.”

CASTING

ABC‘s “The Disney Holiday Singalong” lineup has been introduced, with BTS, Michael Bublé, Katy Perry, Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Chloe x Halle, Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, Pink, Kerry Washington, Hayley Erbert, Ciara and Leslie Odom Jr. participating. The particular takes place on Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. and will likely be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Additionally, forged members from the Broadway performances of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” in addition to from the touring “Frozen” musical will be part of to carry out “Let It Go.” Different celebrities set to seem on “The Disney Holiday Singalong” will likely be introduced nearer to the premiere date.

Netflix introduced a slew of latest forged members set to be part of “Ozark” because the present enters its ultimate season. Alfonso Herrera and Adam Rothenberg be part of the sequence as regulars, with Herrera enjoying a member of the Navarro household who hopes to take over his uncle’s enterprise and Rothenberg taking on the function of a personal investigator. Felix Solis and Damian Younger, beforehand recurring on “Ozark,” will now additionally change into sequence regulars. Three new recurring characters performed by Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo and Katrina Lenk may also seem within the ultimate season. They’ll painting a priest, sheriff and biopharmaceutical firm CEO, respectively.

Dan Stevens will voice the characters of Prince Charles and Prince Philip for HBO Max and twentieth Tv‘s “The Prince.” The sequence is impressed by an Instagram account made by author and govt producer Gary Janetti to satirize the British royal household. It’s written from the point of view of a younger model of Prince George. Stevens’ latest performing credit embrace “Lucy within the Sky” and Netflix’s “Eurovision Track Contest: The Story of Hearth Saga.” In “The Prince,” he joins forged members Janetti, Orlando Bloom, Alan Cumming, Frances De La Tour, Lucy Punch, Condola Rashad, Iwan Rheon and Sophie Turner.

The CW introduced that Chantal Thuy, identified for her portrayal of Grace Choi on “Black Lightning,” will now be a sequence common on the fourth season. The present, based mostly on the comedian guide sequence written by Tony Isabella, follows a superhero named Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his household, which incorporates two daughters with powers. Thuy’s character has been in a relationship with one of many hero’s daughters since Season 1. The actor has additionally visitor starred in “Madam Secretary,” “Fairly Little Liars” and “Matador.” Joseph Le Expertise Company and Brillstein Leisure Companions signify her.

DATES

Netflix gave Season 4 of “Huge Mouth” a premiere date of Dec. 4. The animated sequence, which follows a bunch of youngsters going by way of puberty, will focus in on the sensation of hysteria all through the fourth season. From creators Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the sequence’ predominant characters discover themselves at summer season camp because the season begins, and the teenagers proceed to discover their sexual and racial identities because the plot progresses. Watch the trailer for Season 4 beneath.

Paramount set the upcoming vacation movie “Dashing in December,” which facilities round LGBTQIA+ characters, a Dec. 13 launch date. Peter Porte stars as Wyatt, a New York financier who visits his mom to persuade her to promote her ranch and the Winter Wonderland attraction owned by their household. His unfavorable Christmas outlook quickly adjustments, nevertheless, as he grows nearer to Heath (Juan Pablo Di Tempo), a brand new ranch hand working for his mom. Different forged members embrace Andie MacDowell, Caroline Harris and Carlos Sanz. It can premiere at 7 p.m. on Paramount Community, Brand, Pop and TV Land. The movie is written by Jake Helgren, who additionally directs.

Tastemade introduced that “The World Farm,” a journey sequence centered on generational farmers and issues plaguing the world’s agricultural programs, will premiere Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. on Tastemade’s streaming web site. Within the seven-episode season, Culinary farmer Courtney Guerra explores totally different areas of the globe to share tales behind particular meals and provides a voice to the farmers who work the meals business’s entrance strains. Guerra may also maintain conversations with profitable cooks together with Andoni Luis Aduriz, Josiah Citrin, Armand Arnal and Antonio Dipino.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus launched a trailer for Season 2 of “Servant,” a sequence govt produced by M. Night time Shyamalan. The psychological horror present follows a pair (performed by Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) that hires a nanny (Nell Tiger Free) to take care of a doll — one the spouse believes to be an actual youngster — after their child dies at simply 13 weeks previous. Author Tony Basgallop additionally govt produces the present alongside Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Co-executive producers embrace Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey. Watch the trailer for Season 2 beneath.

Apple TV Plus additionally shared a trailer for its upcoming animated sequence “Stillwater.” The present, focused at a preschool viewers, is predicated on Jon J Muth‘s “Zen Shorts” guide sequence and follows a trio of siblings who befriend a panda who occurs to be their neighbor. James Sie voices Stillwater, the titular panda, whereas Judah Mackey, Eva Binder and Tucker Chandler voice the kids. Rob Hoegee, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Jef Kaminsky govt produce the sequence, which premieres Dec. 4. Watch the trailer beneath.

PROGRAMMING

Netflix introduced the manufacturing of a sequel season to filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur‘s “Trapped” sequence. The brand new season titled “Entrapped” is at the moment being produced in Iceland, with an anticipated launch date on Netflix someday in 2021. The plot takes place two years after the prior season with stars Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Ilmur Kristjánsdóttir within the roles of two law enforcement officials who examine a bloody land battle between rival teams within the distant highlands. The sequence is written by Clive Bradley, Rannveig Jónsdóttir, Davíð Már Stefánsson and Sigurjón Kjartansson.

INITIATIVES

Main League Baseball supplied a monetary grant to Sesame Workshop for the nonprofit’s “Sesame Avenue for Army Households” program. Sesame Workshop provides schooling outreach, media content material and social affect packages to kids throughout the globe. The MLB’s grant funds will likely be used to develop the nonprofit’s COVID-response supplies to help army populations. Different MLB partnerships with The Mission Continues, Code of Assist Basis, American Company Companions and SHIFT are being expanded and additional funding will likely be given to native organizations.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight’s episode of “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” options Put up Malone, Phoebe Robinson and 2 Chainz.