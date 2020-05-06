BTS To Speak And Perform In YouTube Virtual Graduation Ceremony, Joining Lineup Including The Obamas, Lady Gaga, And More

BTS will probably be serving to the Class of 2020 have fun their commencement whereas staying at house!

On Might 5, YouTube shared that will probably be internet hosting a digital commencement ceremony titled “Expensive Class of 2020.” Graduation speeches will probably be delivered by former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, BTS, Lady Gaga, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of Protection Robert M. Gates, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and activist Malala Yousafzai.

Selection describes the occasion as being carried out festival-style, with a mixture of performances and talks that tackle conventional graduation-day themes. BTS and others will probably be acting at a digital after-party.

In addition, there may even be particular appearances by Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, Zendaya, and YouTubers Jackie Aina, AsapSCIENCE, Dude Excellent, Mr. Kate, and The Strive Guys.

The occasion premieres on the YouTube Originals channel and YouTube’s Be [email protected] website on Saturday, June 6 at 12 p.m. PST.

