BTS To Take Over “The Tonight Present” With A Whole Week Of Performances And More

“The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” has introduced a particular “BTS Week”!

On September 22, the NBC late-night discuss present revealed the information about its upcoming “BTS Week,” that includes 5 performances by the group over 5 nights. It’s set to start on September 28.

Leisure Weekly completely studies that the group may also be participating in comedy bits and a digital interview with host Jimmy Fallon. As well as, BTS will reportedly be the lead visitor on the Wednesday, September 30 episode.

BTS is at the moment selling their new English-language single “Dynamite,” which made historical past by turning into the primary track by an all-South Korean act to high Billboard’s Scorching 100 chart. It continues to reign in Korea with a “excellent all-kill” of the home music charts, and its music video has grabbed Guinness World Information titles for “Most considered YouTube video in 24 hours” and extra.

Again in February, “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” showcased BTS via an episode that featured them touring New York Metropolis, taking part in video games within the subway, and performing “ON” at Grand Central Terminal.

Are you excited to see BTS and Jimmy Fallon reunite?

