BTS Tops ‘Twitter From Residence’ Trend Report During Quarantine

Three Ok-pop bands are represented on Twitter’s checklist of the highest 10 most tweeted-about artists within the U.S. in the course of the previous six months.

Twitter launched a pattern report on Tuesday beneath the banner “Twitter From Residence.” It analyzes tweet exercise made between March 1 and Sept. 1 — encompassing six months of the COVID-19 quarantine.

BTS, the South Korean group that lately broke information with its newest single, “Dynamite,” topped the checklist. NCT and ATEEZ locations at numbers 6 and eight, respectively.

Past boybands, the checklist does showcase range as 9 of the highest 10 artists are folks of colour, with the one white artist, Harry Types, rounding out the group.

Elsewhere, Kanye West clocks in at No. 2, and whereas he hadn’t launched a lot music of his personal this yr, the rapper has made his approach onto quite a few headlines in his bid to run for presidential within the 2020 election.

Beyoncé rounds out the highest 3. Her Disney Plus movie, “Black Is King,” can also be the second most tweeted-about film over the identical time interval, coming in simply behind “Black Panther.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, who lately dropped “WAP” to charting success and a TikTok dance pattern, additionally grace the checklist. Megan Thee Stallion’s social profile was boosted partly by a gunshot wound she suffered in July which was allegedly inflicted on her by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

Unhealthy Bunny, the one Latinx artist on the checklist, elicited a wealth of reactions when he dressed as a girl early in quarantine for his “Yo Perreo Sola” music video. The video spawned memes forward of his collaboration with Dua Lipa and Tainy on “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” and helped Unhealthy Bunny land at No. 7.

The complete checklist of artists so as might be discovered under: